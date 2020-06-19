All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2323 W Arthur Ave 1

2323 W Arthur Ave · (773) 956-4023
Location

2323 W Arthur Ave, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
HUGE 3BR / 2BA West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 275097

This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment is a Recent Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Adjacent to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!

Includes modern features such as:

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Available June 1st!

Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275097
Property Id 275097

(RLNE5761964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 have any available units?
2323 W Arthur Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 have?
Some of 2323 W Arthur Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2323 W Arthur Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 W Arthur Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
