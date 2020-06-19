2323 W Arthur Ave 1

Amenities

HUGE 3BR / 2BA West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 275097



This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment is a Recent Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Adjacent to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!



Includes modern features such as:



-In-Unit Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Available June 1st!



Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.

Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275097

