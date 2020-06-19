2323 W Arthur Ave 1

Amenities
HUGE 3BR / 2BA West Rogers Park Rehab! In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 275097
This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment is a Recent Rehab! In Great West Rogers Park Location. Adjacent to Warren Park as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment along Devon!
Includes modern features such as:
-In-Unit Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops / Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Available June 1st!
Included in Rent: Water & Maintenance
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Technology Fee apply.
Cats and Dog OK with pet fee. No size or breed restrictions.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275097
Property Id 275097
(RLNE5761964)