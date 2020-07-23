2323 N Kedzie Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 bed in Logan right off the Blue line - Property Id: 322523
Vintage apartment in the building features hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space, and central A/C. This apartment is ideally located a short walk to the Blue line, and all that Logan Square has to offer. The apartment has spacious living room and tons of windows! Many apartments in this building feature a sun room in the front as well. Call today to take a look! Property Amenities: Central heat and A/C Storage available In-building laundry Secure intercom entry 2 blocks from Palmer Park 3 blocks from Logan Square Blue line stop on the “El”
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions this apartment cannot be shown in person until 8/1
Pictures are of a similar unit in the building
