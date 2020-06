Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ENORMOUS 2BR/2BA RENTAL IN HOT U.I.C MEDICAL DISTRICT & TRI-TAYLOR AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN, WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, FIREPLACE AND LARGE BALCONY OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM.. ONE GATED INDOOR GARAGE PARKING SPACE INCLUDED. THIS IS A MUST SEE! READY TO MOVE IN. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING. MINUTES AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN CHICAGO. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. EASY ACCESS TO I-290.