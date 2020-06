Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool

NOTICE: 3 MONTH RENTAL MAY 1ST TO JULY 30THY 2020 Bucktown Across the street from Holstein & Senior Park, the huge free public swimming pool, 3 blocks to the Blue Line L station. This 1st floor unit has plenty of sunlight Hardwood floors in all rooms, ceramic tile bathroom, gas forced heating. Enclosed back porches FREE Washer and dryer in basement. Rental is from May1st to July 30th 2020 3 months