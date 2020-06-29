All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

2301 N. Monticello - 2

2301 North Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2301 North Monticello Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Washer and dryer in unit! Beautiful, rehabbed 2 br plus open den area, 1 bath in Logan Square with fantastic natural light. Available August. Unit features: central heat and air, newer kitchen and bath with granite counters, stainless appliances, dishwasher, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area. Building sits close-by to numerous dining and entertainment options. 4 blocks to Mozart Park. Tony's Finer Foods and Aldi nearby. 7 blocks to Logan Blue Line CTA train. 1 block to Fullerton bus. Parking in back for additional $$. Cat OK with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 have any available units?
2301 N. Monticello - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 have?
Some of 2301 N. Monticello - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N. Monticello - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N. Monticello - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N. Monticello - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 N. Monticello - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N. Monticello - 2 offers parking.
Does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 N. Monticello - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 have a pool?
No, 2301 N. Monticello - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2301 N. Monticello - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N. Monticello - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 N. Monticello - 2 has units with dishwashers.
