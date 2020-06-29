2301 N. Monticello - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Washer and dryer in unit! Beautiful, rehabbed 2 br plus open den area, 1 bath in Logan Square with fantastic natural light. Available August. Unit features: central heat and air, newer kitchen and bath with granite counters, stainless appliances, dishwasher, beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area. Building sits close-by to numerous dining and entertainment options. 4 blocks to Mozart Park. Tony's Finer Foods and Aldi nearby. 7 blocks to Logan Blue Line CTA train. 1 block to Fullerton bus. Parking in back for additional $$. Cat OK with extra fee.