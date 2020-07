Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2BD in Old Town! Top of the Line! - Property Id: 313554



Beautiful gut rehab, all new! Marble kitchen, bamboo hardwood floors throughout and laundry in unit. High end furnishings include 2 new beds, 2 dressers, LCD TV, marble dining table, towels and cookware. A/C in unit. This is a must see.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/227-w-eugenie-st-chicago-il-unit-g/313554

Property Id 313554



(RLNE5943316)