2259 W Hirsch St 2W

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Wicker park 2 bed w Central Air & Laundry in unit



Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in HOT Wicker Park neighborhood. Walk to the Damen Blue line, Big Star, Piece Pizza, and all the restaurants and Bars along Damen/North Ave/Milwaukee! This is an incredible neighborhood! The apartment itself has been fully renovated with a new kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters. There are hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural sunlight and laundry in unit. There is a great patio and yard space in the property, storage and laundry on site. There is FREE street parking and it's super easy on this street.

