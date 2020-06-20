All apartments in Chicago
2259 W Hirsch St 2W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2259 W Hirsch St 2W

2259 West Hirsch Street · (262) 864-3505
Location

2259 West Hirsch Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Wicker park 2 bed w Central Air & Laundry in unit - Property Id: 297447

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in HOT Wicker Park neighborhood. Walk to the Damen Blue line, Big Star, Piece Pizza, and all the restaurants and Bars along Damen/North Ave/Milwaukee! This is an incredible neighborhood! The apartment itself has been fully renovated with a new kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters. There are hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural sunlight and laundry in unit. There is a great patio and yard space in the property, storage and laundry on site. There is FREE street parking and it's super easy on this street.
-EMAIL OR TEXT INQUIRIES ONLY-
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297447
Property Id 297447

(RLNE5860918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W have any available units?
2259 W Hirsch St 2W has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W have?
Some of 2259 W Hirsch St 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2259 W Hirsch St 2W currently offering any rent specials?
2259 W Hirsch St 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2259 W Hirsch St 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2259 W Hirsch St 2W is pet friendly.
Does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W offer parking?
No, 2259 W Hirsch St 2W does not offer parking.
Does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2259 W Hirsch St 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W have a pool?
No, 2259 W Hirsch St 2W does not have a pool.
Does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W have accessible units?
No, 2259 W Hirsch St 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 2259 W Hirsch St 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2259 W Hirsch St 2W has units with dishwashers.
