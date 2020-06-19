2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing 2 BR -Wicker Park - Pets Ok! - Property Id: 290608



Renovated Wicker Park 2 bed walk to Damen Blue line!

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in HOT Wicker Park neighborhood. Walk to the Damen Blue line, Big Star, Piece Pizza, and all the restaurants and Bars along Damen/North Ave/Milwaukee! This is an incredible neighborhood!



The apartment itself has been fully renovated with a new kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters. There are hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural sunlight and laundry in unit.



There is a great patio and yard space in the property, storage and laundry on site. There is FREE street parking and it's super easy on this street.



