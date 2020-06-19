All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W

2257 West Hirsch Street · (319) 400-5207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2257 West Hirsch Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2259-2W · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 2 BR -Wicker Park - Pets Ok! - Property Id: 290608

Renovated Wicker Park 2 bed walk to Damen Blue line!
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in HOT Wicker Park neighborhood. Walk to the Damen Blue line, Big Star, Piece Pizza, and all the restaurants and Bars along Damen/North Ave/Milwaukee! This is an incredible neighborhood!

The apartment itself has been fully renovated with a new kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counters. There are hardwood floors throughout and tons of natural sunlight and laundry in unit.

There is a great patio and yard space in the property, storage and laundry on site. There is FREE street parking and it's super easy on this street.

-Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290608
Property Id 290608

(RLNE5818696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W have any available units?
2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W have?
Some of 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W currently offering any rent specials?
2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W is pet friendly.
Does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W offer parking?
No, 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W does not offer parking.
Does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W have a pool?
No, 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W does not have a pool.
Does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W have accessible units?
No, 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2257 W Hirsch St 2259-2W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
5045-61 North Damen Avenue
5045 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity