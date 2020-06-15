All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2256 West 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2256 West 21st Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

2256 West 21st Street

2256 West 21st Street · (919) 244-8400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2256 West 21st Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
1 bedroom plus office/den and 1 bath in a sunny 2nd-floor unit with open floor plan. 10-foot-high ceilings throughout the unit.

*Central heat and air, Washer/dryer in unit!, Gas range, Private deck, Elfa Closet System, Separate water heater, Bathtub*

Great location! The pink line is 1.5 blocks to the Western station and 2.5 blocks to Damen station. Near Cermak, Western, Damen and 18th street buses. Minutes away from 290-90/94-55 expressways. BNSF Western stop (into Union Station) 6-minute walk.

Conveniently located to UIC Medical district. Steps away from great "Little Tuscany" Italian restaurants. Delicious Mexican abounds. Walk to Grocery (Pete's Fresh Market), Planet Fitness, Lagunitas Brewing.

No smoking of any kind (indoors or deck)

Cats okay.
Dogs negotiable; requires a meet and greet with other dogs currently living in the building.
Any pets require an additional $100 pet fee, current vaccinations, and city registration.

$45 (per renter) non-refundable application fee with credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2256 West 21st Street have any available units?
2256 West 21st Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2256 West 21st Street have?
Some of 2256 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2256 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2256 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2256 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2256 West 21st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2256 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 2256 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2256 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2256 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2256 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 2256 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2256 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 2256 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2256 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2256 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2256 West 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity