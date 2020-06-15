2256 West 21st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

1 bedroom plus office/den and 1 bath in a sunny 2nd-floor unit with open floor plan. 10-foot-high ceilings throughout the unit.



*Central heat and air, Washer/dryer in unit!, Gas range, Private deck, Elfa Closet System, Separate water heater, Bathtub*



Great location! The pink line is 1.5 blocks to the Western station and 2.5 blocks to Damen station. Near Cermak, Western, Damen and 18th street buses. Minutes away from 290-90/94-55 expressways. BNSF Western stop (into Union Station) 6-minute walk.



Conveniently located to UIC Medical district. Steps away from great "Little Tuscany" Italian restaurants. Delicious Mexican abounds. Walk to Grocery (Pete's Fresh Market), Planet Fitness, Lagunitas Brewing.



No smoking of any kind (indoors or deck)



Cats okay.

Dogs negotiable; requires a meet and greet with other dogs currently living in the building.

Any pets require an additional $100 pet fee, current vaccinations, and city registration.



$45 (per renter) non-refundable application fee with credit and background check.