All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2254 West Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2254 West Adams Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:52 PM

2254 West Adams Street

2254 West Adams Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1681884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2254 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well-maintained, professionally-managed, 2BR, 2BA condo for rent in highly sought after West Loop! This sun-drenched, top-floor unit offers endless hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, high ceilings, open concept, in-unit washer and dryer, central heat & AC along with a shared balcony area and lawn. Located in a quiet neighborhood, 2-3 blocks from a Fresh Grocery Market, Walgreens, and numerous restaurants. Walk to games and concerts at the United Center! Great public transportation options: Bus 126 (Jackson), Bus 20 (Madison), and the Blue Line (Western). Bike lanes to loop. Easy on/off I-294. Near Little Italy, Medical District, and University Village. Ample street parking available (off-street parking not available). 6 minute drive to Costco. What's not to love?! Cats are welcome with a monthly pet fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 West Adams Street have any available units?
2254 West Adams Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 West Adams Street have?
Some of 2254 West Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
2254 West Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 West Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 2254 West Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 2254 West Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 2254 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 West Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 West Adams Street have a pool?
No, 2254 West Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 2254 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 2254 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 West Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2254 West Adams Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60640
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
622 W. Roscoe Apt.
622 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity