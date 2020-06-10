2254 West Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Well-maintained, professionally-managed, 2BR, 2BA condo for rent in highly sought after West Loop! This sun-drenched, top-floor unit offers endless hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, high ceilings, open concept, in-unit washer and dryer, central heat & AC along with a shared balcony area and lawn. Located in a quiet neighborhood, 2-3 blocks from a Fresh Grocery Market, Walgreens, and numerous restaurants. Walk to games and concerts at the United Center! Great public transportation options: Bus 126 (Jackson), Bus 20 (Madison), and the Blue Line (Western). Bike lanes to loop. Easy on/off I-294. Near Little Italy, Medical District, and University Village. Ample street parking available (off-street parking not available). 6 minute drive to Costco. What's not to love?! Cats are welcome with a monthly pet fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.