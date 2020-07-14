All apartments in Chicago
2254 North Southport Ave. Apt.

Open Now until 6pm
2254 North Southport Avenue · (773) 530-2629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2254 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt..

Amenities

cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
- Two unit duplex right on Southport
- 10 minute walk to el or Metra train
- walking distance to shopping, gym, nightlife & grocery store
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Southport & Fullerton

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 3
Parking Details: Surface Parking: 1 space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt.'s amenities include cats allowed, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. offers parking.
Does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt. does not have units with dishwashers.
