2254 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2254 North Southport Ave. Apt..
Amenities
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
- Two unit duplex right on Southport - 10 minute walk to el or Metra train - walking distance to shopping, gym, nightlife & grocery store - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Southport & Fullerton
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 3
Parking Details: Surface Parking: 1 space.
