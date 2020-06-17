All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2248 Irving park 4
2248 Irving park 4

2248 W Irving Park Rd · (847) 414-9918
Location

2248 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
tennis court
North Center Penthouse | Two Bed + Den, Two Bath! - Property Id: 176144

Newer penthouse unit in Chicago's highly desirable North Center neighborhood. Short walk to groceries, shopping, dining and great nightlife. Enjoy some the city's best parks with tennis, basketball, jogging or relax and unwind with movies in the park! Unit features outdoor space, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a 3rd bedroom recently converted into a den. Dishwasher, in-unit laundry and parking included. Available September 6th. Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176144
Property Id 176144

(RLNE5833541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2248 Irving park 4 have any available units?
2248 Irving park 4 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2248 Irving park 4 have?
Some of 2248 Irving park 4's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2248 Irving park 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2248 Irving park 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2248 Irving park 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2248 Irving park 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2248 Irving park 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2248 Irving park 4 does offer parking.
Does 2248 Irving park 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2248 Irving park 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2248 Irving park 4 have a pool?
No, 2248 Irving park 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2248 Irving park 4 have accessible units?
No, 2248 Irving park 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2248 Irving park 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2248 Irving park 4 has units with dishwashers.
