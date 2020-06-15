2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt.

Amenities

This Rehabbed you have got to see to believe! All the bells and whistles

* In-unit laundry

* Central air & gas forced heat

* New condo quality kitchen w/ Granite, SS, high end cabinets

* short 5 minute walk to El or Metra stop & Lincoln Square

* 1 Big bedroom that fits a queen set

* Lots of closet space

* All new finishes in the bathroom - you will love it!



Wilson and Lincoln



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443



Email: info@icmproperties.com



To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php



(RLNE4054181)