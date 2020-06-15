All apartments in Chicago
2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt.

2231 West Wilson Avenue · (773) 549-5443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Mind blowing Rehab 1Bed w/ W/D in Unit, Central Air right off Lincoln! · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
This Rehabbed you have got to see to believe! All the bells and whistles
* In-unit laundry
* Central air & gas forced heat
* New condo quality kitchen w/ Granite, SS, high end cabinets
* short 5 minute walk to El or Metra stop & Lincoln Square
* 1 Big bedroom that fits a queen set
* Lots of closet space
* All new finishes in the bathroom - you will love it!

Popular Ravenswood location very close to Lincoln Square! Every unit is Rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:

* In-unit laundry
* Central AC & gas forced heat
* Refinished hardwood floors
* short 5 minute walk to El or Metra stop
* around corner from shopping, night life & groceries
- professional management company since 1966
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Wilson and Lincoln

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Email: info@icmproperties.com

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

(RLNE4054181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. have any available units?
2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
No, 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt. does not have units with dishwashers.
