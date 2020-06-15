2231 West Wilson Ave. Apt.

Amenities
Popular Ravenswood location very close to Lincoln Square! Every unit is Rehabbed w/ all the modern amenities:
* In-unit laundry
* Central AC & gas forced heat
* Refinished hardwood floors
* short 5 minute walk to El or Metra stop
* around corner from shopping, night life & groceries
- professional management company since 1966
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit
Wilson and Lincoln
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Email: info@icmproperties.com
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php
