Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:17 PM

2230 N Orchard ST

2230 North Orchard Street · (773) 454-1497
Location

2230 North Orchard Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
PLEASE NOTE:- Pricing can change daily- Flexible lease terms available (pricing can vary based on move-in date and lease term selections)- Can hold a unit for up to five weeks from availability dateAvailable February 13th - Call, text or email me anytime to schedule your viewing!CURRENT SPECIAL:- Look and Lease: Apply same day of tour and receive 1/2 of your admin fee back (credit applied towards your 2nd months rent)- Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom on top floor of elevator building- Large bedrooms and ample closet space throughout unit- In-building laundry, available 24/7- Pets welcome with no weight/breed restrictions (2 pet max)- Water/trash/sewer/gas utilities are bundled into $50/month- Wood burning fireplace- Online resident portal: pay your rent and submit maintenance requests- Emergency maintenance available afterhours- Free bike storage in building- Available off-street parking for $150/month- Two wall a/c units included with the apartment; heat included in the rent. Lease Terms: $65 application fee per person - $500 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit) - 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions - $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet - Renters Insurance is required. Photos are of a model unit of similar size and quality. ELAN318675

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 N Orchard ST have any available units?
2230 N Orchard ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 N Orchard ST have?
Some of 2230 N Orchard ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 N Orchard ST currently offering any rent specials?
2230 N Orchard ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 N Orchard ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 N Orchard ST is pet friendly.
Does 2230 N Orchard ST offer parking?
Yes, 2230 N Orchard ST does offer parking.
Does 2230 N Orchard ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 N Orchard ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 N Orchard ST have a pool?
No, 2230 N Orchard ST does not have a pool.
Does 2230 N Orchard ST have accessible units?
No, 2230 N Orchard ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 N Orchard ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 N Orchard ST has units with dishwashers.
