2230 N Orchard ST

PLEASE NOTE:- Pricing can change daily- Flexible lease terms available (pricing can vary based on move-in date and lease term selections)- Can hold a unit for up to five weeks from availability dateAvailable February 13th - Call, text or email me anytime to schedule your viewing!CURRENT SPECIAL:- Look and Lease: Apply same day of tour and receive 1/2 of your admin fee back (credit applied towards your 2nd months rent)- Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom on top floor of elevator building- Large bedrooms and ample closet space throughout unit- In-building laundry, available 24/7- Pets welcome with no weight/breed restrictions (2 pet max)- Water/trash/sewer/gas utilities are bundled into $50/month- Wood burning fireplace- Online resident portal: pay your rent and submit maintenance requests- Emergency maintenance available afterhours- Free bike storage in building- Available off-street parking for $150/month- Two wall a/c units included with the apartment; heat included in the rent. Lease Terms: $65 application fee per person - $500 one-time, non-refundable admin fee per apartment (no security deposit) - 2 pet maximum with no weight or breed restrictions - $250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee per apartment; $30 pet rent/month, per pet - Renters Insurance is required. Photos are of a model unit of similar size and quality. ELAN318675