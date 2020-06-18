All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2215 West Augusta Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2215 West Augusta Boulevard
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

2215 West Augusta Boulevard

2215 West Augusta Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1525696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2215 West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful condo in Ukrainian Village with 1200 square feet of living space! Features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer & 1 garage parking space. Boasting a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite and cherry cabinets, perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with marble master bath complete with jacuzzi tub. Two private decks - one located off living room and one off master bedroom (with access from hallway)! Amazing location in the heart of Ukrainian Village, just 2 blocks from restaurants and nightlife on Division Street and Chicago Avenue and 2 blocks from Chicago Avenue #66 bus stop and Damen Bus stop! Easy access to downtown and to the highway.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard have any available units?
2215 West Augusta Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard have?
Some of 2215 West Augusta Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 West Augusta Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2215 West Augusta Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 West Augusta Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2215 West Augusta Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2215 West Augusta Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 West Augusta Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2215 West Augusta Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2215 West Augusta Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 West Augusta Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 West Augusta Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2215 West Augusta Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1436-38 W Addison
1436 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60613
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity