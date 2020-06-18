2215 West Augusta Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful condo in Ukrainian Village with 1200 square feet of living space! Features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer & 1 garage parking space. Boasting a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite and cherry cabinets, perfect for entertaining! Large master bedroom with marble master bath complete with jacuzzi tub. Two private decks - one located off living room and one off master bedroom (with access from hallway)! Amazing location in the heart of Ukrainian Village, just 2 blocks from restaurants and nightlife on Division Street and Chicago Avenue and 2 blocks from Chicago Avenue #66 bus stop and Damen Bus stop! Easy access to downtown and to the highway.



Contact us to schedule a showing.