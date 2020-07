Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM LOCATED IN BUCKTOWN! - Property Id: 300731



- MOVE IN READY! Stainless steel appliances to accompany the amazing finishes and granite counter tops to the kitchen. Open floor plan living room and in unit washer and dryer! SPACIOUS Bedrooms with large closets and much more!!! EMAIL OR TEXT ME TODAY at Sharonnatta.dreamspots@gmail.com & 773-812-8244.

- MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS please read!

-

- 600+ CREDIT SCORE

- 3X MONTHLY INCOME

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2214-n-seeley-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/300731

Property Id 300731



(RLNE5963568)