2208 E 68th St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

HEAT IS INCLUDED. THIS IS ROUGHLY A $150 PER MONTH SAVING, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND



Quality brick building currently being rehabbed. Under new ownership and professional property management.This large 1 bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and a very nice floor plan.This unit is on the 3rd floor.

Located in a wonderful part of South Shore just 3 blocks away from Lake Michigan.The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes downtown is just one block away.Close to Metra.Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee.Heat and water included.Washers and Dryer on premises.CHA/Veterans and VASH welcome.



