2208 E 68th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

2208 E 68th St

2208 East 68th Street · (773) 717-5579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2208 East 68th Street, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
===========================================================================

HEAT IS INCLUDED. THIS IS ROUGHLY A $150 PER MONTH SAVING, SO KEEP THAT IN MIND

===========================================================================
Quality brick building currently being rehabbed. Under new ownership and professional property management.This large 1 bedroom apartment has hardwood floors and a very nice floor plan.This unit is on the 3rd floor.
Located in a wonderful part of South Shore just 3 blocks away from Lake Michigan.The 26 South Shore Express bus route that goes downtown is just one block away.Close to Metra.Off street parking is also available for a nominal fee.Heat and water included.Washers and Dryer on premises.CHA/Veterans and VASH welcome.

(RLNE1998538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 E 68th St have any available units?
2208 E 68th St has 4 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 E 68th St have?
Some of 2208 E 68th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
2208 E 68th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 2208 E 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 2208 E 68th St does offer parking.
Does 2208 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 E 68th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 2208 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 2208 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 2208 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
