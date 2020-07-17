All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2207 W Eastwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2207 W Eastwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

2207 W Eastwood

2207 W Eastwood Ave · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2207 W Eastwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
This building is located just steps from the heart of Lincoln Square. You are ideally located close to the brown line, and near plenty of great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, Lincoln square is well known for its fantastic street festivals in Spring, Summer and Fall! Great neighborhood to live in. The apartment itself is a brand new renovation featuring: Hardwood floors,Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Dishwasher, In unit Laundry, Central AC, bike storage, on site maintenance, intercom, and much more.Call today to see these fantastic Lincoln Square apartments!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 W Eastwood have any available units?
2207 W Eastwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 W Eastwood have?
Some of 2207 W Eastwood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 W Eastwood currently offering any rent specials?
2207 W Eastwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 W Eastwood pet-friendly?
No, 2207 W Eastwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2207 W Eastwood offer parking?
No, 2207 W Eastwood does not offer parking.
Does 2207 W Eastwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 W Eastwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 W Eastwood have a pool?
No, 2207 W Eastwood does not have a pool.
Does 2207 W Eastwood have accessible units?
No, 2207 W Eastwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 W Eastwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 W Eastwood has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2207 W Eastwood?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
1101 N LeClaire Ave
1101 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
Cityfront Place
400 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity