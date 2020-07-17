2207 W Eastwood

Amenities

This building is located just steps from the heart of Lincoln Square. You are ideally located close to the brown line, and near plenty of great restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, Lincoln square is well known for its fantastic street festivals in Spring, Summer and Fall! Great neighborhood to live in. The apartment itself is a brand new renovation featuring: Hardwood floors,Stainless steel appliances, Granite counters, Dishwasher, In unit Laundry, Central AC, bike storage, on site maintenance, intercom, and much more.Call today to see these fantastic Lincoln Square apartments!!!