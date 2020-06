Amenities

Must See Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Square!

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment. Spacious floor plan, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Laundry in-unit. Fantastic Lincoln Sq location, just steps to all the hotspots of the Square and short walk to the Brown line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.