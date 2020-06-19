All apartments in Chicago
217 West Erie Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

217 West Erie Street

217 East Erie Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1738027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

217 East Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$3,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Community Amenities: Beautifully landscaped terrace with fireplace, gas grills, pool and spa, Fitness center with "Techno gym", Resident clubroom with fireplace, TV and bar, Billiard room with TV, Door service with controlled access system, Concierge, Business center, Dramatic views, Parking garage, Complimentary coffee bar, Pet-friendly, Guest suites available, Community Wi-Fi, Recycling, 24-hour emergency maintenance, On-site management. Apartment Amenities and Features: Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, including gas range and disposal, Private balconies and oversize terraces, Floor-to-ceiling energy efficient windows, Washer/dryers, Walk-in closets, Water efficient Grohe faucets, Designer 12x24 porcelain tile flooring in kitchens, bathrooms and foyers, Hardwood floors, Double vanities, vessel sinks and walk-in showers, Fireplaces in penthouse apartments. 2 Bed pricing ranges from $3,245 to $4,085. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, New Construction, Bicycle Room, WiFi, Receiving Room, Business Center, Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 West Erie Street have any available units?
217 West Erie Street has a unit available for $3,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 West Erie Street have?
Some of 217 West Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 West Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 West Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 West Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 West Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 West Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 West Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 217 West Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 West Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 West Erie Street have a pool?
Yes, 217 West Erie Street has a pool.
Does 217 West Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 217 West Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 West Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 West Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
