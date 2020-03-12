All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2158 West Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2158 West Grand Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

2158 West Grand Avenue

2158 West Grand Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1599983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2158 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5O1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
2 bed/2 bath top floor beautiful condo with indoor parking space included!
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 FULL bathroom available 6/1! This top floor unit features master suite with full bath and huge walk-in closet, tons of natural light, lots of closet space, in unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, dishwasher, and a private balcony with skyline views! PARKING INCLUDED!! Live walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and night life! Pets allowed with additional fee.

Amenities:
Elevator, Garage, Fireplace, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 West Grand Avenue have any available units?
2158 West Grand Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 West Grand Avenue have?
Some of 2158 West Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 West Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2158 West Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 West Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2158 West Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2158 West Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2158 West Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2158 West Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 West Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 West Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2158 West Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2158 West Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2158 West Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 West Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2158 West Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2158 West Grand Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl
Chicago, IL 60605
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
515 West Briar
515 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Melrose Shores
520 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657
8855 S Cottage Grove Ave
8855 South Cottage Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity