Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2151 W Cortez St

2151 West Cortez Street · (312) 961-8589
Location

2151 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Garden Unit · Avail. Sep 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Garden Unit Available 09/01/20 New (2018) construction remodel of a historic Ukrainian Village greystone building. Unit is a garden unit. Just a few steps below grade. Private front entrance. Eight foot ceilings. LED can lighting throughout.

Tenant only pays electric. Included in rent is radiant floor heating included. Water and hot water included. Tenant only pays electric. Central AC.

Both bedrooms fit a queen bed comfortably and have large closets.

Everything is new in 2018. New kitchen cabinets and quartz counters, new stainless steel appliance package, new washer/dryer in unit, new central air conditioning unit, new plumbing, new windows. Very well insulated. Garage parking available for additional. Kitchen open to the living /dining. Great natural light. Rear enclosed porch and common yard. Walk or bus to Blue Line train. Near Chicago Ave bus. Beautiful block. Walk to restaurants, Marianos/grocery and retail in the East Village/UK Village area. Owner is a licensed realtor in IL.

Photos are accurate for finishes. Some photos from unit above. Garden unit has heated, stained concrete floors.

(RLNE5890935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 W Cortez St have any available units?
2151 W Cortez St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 W Cortez St have?
Some of 2151 W Cortez St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 W Cortez St currently offering any rent specials?
2151 W Cortez St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 W Cortez St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 W Cortez St is pet friendly.
Does 2151 W Cortez St offer parking?
Yes, 2151 W Cortez St offers parking.
Does 2151 W Cortez St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 W Cortez St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 W Cortez St have a pool?
No, 2151 W Cortez St does not have a pool.
Does 2151 W Cortez St have accessible units?
No, 2151 W Cortez St does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 W Cortez St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 W Cortez St has units with dishwashers.
