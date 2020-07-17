2151 W Cortez St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Garden Unit Available 09/01/20 New (2018) construction remodel of a historic Ukrainian Village greystone building. Unit is a garden unit. Just a few steps below grade. Private front entrance. Eight foot ceilings. LED can lighting throughout.



Tenant only pays electric. Included in rent is radiant floor heating included. Water and hot water included. Tenant only pays electric. Central AC.



Both bedrooms fit a queen bed comfortably and have large closets.



Everything is new in 2018. New kitchen cabinets and quartz counters, new stainless steel appliance package, new washer/dryer in unit, new central air conditioning unit, new plumbing, new windows. Very well insulated. Garage parking available for additional. Kitchen open to the living /dining. Great natural light. Rear enclosed porch and common yard. Walk or bus to Blue Line train. Near Chicago Ave bus. Beautiful block. Walk to restaurants, Marianos/grocery and retail in the East Village/UK Village area. Owner is a licensed realtor in IL.



Photos are accurate for finishes. Some photos from unit above. Garden unit has heated, stained concrete floors.



