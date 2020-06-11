2145 W 23rd Pl 1

Amenities
$1,500-2 bed Charming Apartment in Pilsen - Property Id: 115055
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with lots of charm on a friendly street in the vibrant community of Pilsen. This home has classic vintage character in a historic building. Stylish kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Fresh living room naturally well lit with large windows and view of the city. Spacious bedrooms and in unit washer and dryer. $1,500 per month in rent and $1,500 deposit required. Garbage, sewage, and water included. Tenant pays other utilities. No pets or smoking please. Call Aubrey at (720)-404-8162
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115055
Property Id 115055
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5775197)