All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2145 W 23rd Pl 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2145 W 23rd Pl 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2145 W 23rd Pl 1

2145 West 23rd Place · (720) 404-8162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2145 West 23rd Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1,500-2 bed Charming Apartment in Pilsen - Property Id: 115055

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with lots of charm on a friendly street in the vibrant community of Pilsen. This home has classic vintage character in a historic building. Stylish kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. Fresh living room naturally well lit with large windows and view of the city. Spacious bedrooms and in unit washer and dryer. $1,500 per month in rent and $1,500 deposit required. Garbage, sewage, and water included. Tenant pays other utilities. No pets or smoking please. Call Aubrey at (720)-404-8162
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115055
Property Id 115055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 have any available units?
2145 W 23rd Pl 1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 have?
Some of 2145 W 23rd Pl 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2145 W 23rd Pl 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 offer parking?
No, 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 have a pool?
No, 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 have accessible units?
No, 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 W 23rd Pl 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2145 W 23rd Pl 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
Ravenswood Terrace
1801 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
The Chatelaine
215 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
2334 N Greenview
2334 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity