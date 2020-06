Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 bed, 1 bath on tree lined street in Logan Square. This charming unit is flooded with light and has large living room with bay window that opens to generous dining room. Spacious eat-in kitchen and porch off the back. Amazing shared backyard space with deck and garden. Shared laundry in the basement, just one flight down. One garage parking space included. Steps to Mozart Park and close to all the restaurants, bars and transportation that Logan Square has to offer!