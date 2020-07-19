2136 West MONROE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath corner unit condo in this intimate 16 unit elevator building featuring an extra wide open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, in-unit side by side washer/dryer, central a/c, and secured parking(included in the price), This floor plan has ample space for a formal dining room table and your comfy sectional. The beautiful kitchen with granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar has enough room for you to create culinary delights to your hearts content. The primary bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, and a well appointed en-suite bathroom with granite, tub(jetted)/shower combo with tile surround. Near the United Center/Medical District Walking Distance to West Loop. Gated Secured Parking Included. Minutes from Downtown, UIC Complex, Hospital, West loop Restaurants and Shops. On a Quiet tree lined Street and Conveniently Located to Public Transportation.