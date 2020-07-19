All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2136 West MONROE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2136 West MONROE Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:33 PM

2136 West MONROE Street

2136 West Monroe Street · (773) 603-1476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2136 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath corner unit condo in this intimate 16 unit elevator building featuring an extra wide open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, in-unit side by side washer/dryer, central a/c, and secured parking(included in the price), This floor plan has ample space for a formal dining room table and your comfy sectional. The beautiful kitchen with granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, stainless appliances and breakfast bar has enough room for you to create culinary delights to your hearts content. The primary bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, and a well appointed en-suite bathroom with granite, tub(jetted)/shower combo with tile surround. Near the United Center/Medical District Walking Distance to West Loop. Gated Secured Parking Included. Minutes from Downtown, UIC Complex, Hospital, West loop Restaurants and Shops. On a Quiet tree lined Street and Conveniently Located to Public Transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 West MONROE Street have any available units?
2136 West MONROE Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 West MONROE Street have?
Some of 2136 West MONROE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 West MONROE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2136 West MONROE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 West MONROE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2136 West MONROE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2136 West MONROE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2136 West MONROE Street offers parking.
Does 2136 West MONROE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2136 West MONROE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 West MONROE Street have a pool?
No, 2136 West MONROE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2136 West MONROE Street have accessible units?
No, 2136 West MONROE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 West MONROE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 West MONROE Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2136 West MONROE Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
Sono East
840 W Blackhawk St
Chicago, IL 60642
River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
3510 North Pine Grove
3510 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
512 W Cornelia Ave
512 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity