2126 N Damen Ave G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2126 N Damen Ave G

2126 North Damen Avenue · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2126 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit G Available 08/01/20 Wicker Park One bed / One bath - Property Id: 296509

Located in the absolute heart of Bucktown, 2126 N Damen offers beautifully finished apartments in a great walkup building. The apartments themselves are fully updated with stainless appliances, granite countertops, open concept floorpans, central heat/air, and great natural sunlight! The building offers free shared laundry, has a rear patio/yard space. This unit is cat friendly (no dogs)! Live just steps from countless amazing bars and restaurants off of Damen ave, and a short walk to public transportation!
Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply.
Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296509
Property Id 296509

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 N Damen Ave G have any available units?
2126 N Damen Ave G has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 N Damen Ave G have?
Some of 2126 N Damen Ave G's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 N Damen Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
2126 N Damen Ave G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 N Damen Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 N Damen Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 2126 N Damen Ave G offer parking?
No, 2126 N Damen Ave G does not offer parking.
Does 2126 N Damen Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 N Damen Ave G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 N Damen Ave G have a pool?
No, 2126 N Damen Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 2126 N Damen Ave G have accessible units?
No, 2126 N Damen Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 N Damen Ave G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 N Damen Ave G does not have units with dishwashers.
