Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

2123 West Schiller

2123 West Schiller Street · (630) 338-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2123 West Schiller Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
Don't miss out on this rarely available, Coach House 3B/2B Duplex in Wicker Park/Bucktown (2123 Schiller) Available June 1st* *Virtual Tour Available* Features: Coach House Unit Very Spacious Living Room Breakfast Nook Updated Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 2 Full Bathrooms Spacious Bedrooms Great Closet Space Great Natural Light In Unit Laundry Central Heat and Air Intercom System Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly (no restrictions) No Security Deposit Required, Small Move-in Fee Only Neighborhood: Location is EXCELLENT! Situated on quiet, residential street 5 Blocks from Blue Line (Damen Stop) 2 Minute Drive to Highway STEPS from Wicker Park/Bucktown Trendy Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Boutique Shopping, Dog Parks, Shopping & MUCH More! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 West Schiller have any available units?
2123 West Schiller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 West Schiller have?
Some of 2123 West Schiller's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 West Schiller currently offering any rent specials?
2123 West Schiller isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 West Schiller pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 West Schiller is pet friendly.
Does 2123 West Schiller offer parking?
No, 2123 West Schiller does not offer parking.
Does 2123 West Schiller have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 West Schiller offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 West Schiller have a pool?
No, 2123 West Schiller does not have a pool.
Does 2123 West Schiller have accessible units?
No, 2123 West Schiller does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 West Schiller have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 West Schiller has units with dishwashers.
