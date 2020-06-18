2123 West Schiller

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park

Don't miss out on this rarely available, Coach House 3B/2B Duplex in Wicker Park/Bucktown (2123 Schiller) Available June 1st* *Virtual Tour Available* Features: Coach House Unit Very Spacious Living Room Breakfast Nook Updated Kitchen Hardwood Floors Throughout 2 Full Bathrooms Spacious Bedrooms Great Closet Space Great Natural Light In Unit Laundry Central Heat and Air Intercom System Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly (no restrictions) No Security Deposit Required, Small Move-in Fee Only Neighborhood: Location is EXCELLENT! Situated on quiet, residential street 5 Blocks from Blue Line (Damen Stop) 2 Minute Drive to Highway STEPS from Wicker Park/Bucktown Trendy Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Boutique Shopping, Dog Parks, Shopping & MUCH More! Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease