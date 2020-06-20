All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2105 W Schiller St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2105 W Schiller St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2105 W Schiller St 1

2105 W Schiller St · (630) 999-1767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2105 W Schiller St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Amazing location 3B/2B in Wicker!!! - Property Id: 278571

Live in the heart of Chicago's vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood. This corner walk-up is ideally situated on a quiet residential street one block from Division Street restaurants and bars and three blocks from the never-ending bustle of Six Corners. This building offers a 3B/2B, Apartment features include large, bright living space, hardwood floors, and queen sized bedrooms. Enjoy central A/C and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats are welcome with restrictions on count and weight.
Walk 5 minutes to the Damen Blue Line for rapid service downtown and to O'Hare.

Availability: 7/1
Price: $2795
Location: 2105 W Schiler

Amenities:
Large Living Space
Hardwood Floors
Exposed Brick
In Unit W/D
Central A/C
Close to Blue Line
Spacious Bedrooms
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information. DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278571
Property Id 278571

(RLNE5772268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 W Schiller St 1 have any available units?
2105 W Schiller St 1 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 W Schiller St 1 have?
Some of 2105 W Schiller St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 W Schiller St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2105 W Schiller St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 W Schiller St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2105 W Schiller St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2105 W Schiller St 1 offer parking?
No, 2105 W Schiller St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2105 W Schiller St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 W Schiller St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 W Schiller St 1 have a pool?
No, 2105 W Schiller St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2105 W Schiller St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2105 W Schiller St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 W Schiller St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 W Schiller St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2105 W Schiller St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
1225 Old Town
1225 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity