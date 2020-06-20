2105 W Schiller St 1

Amenities

Live in the heart of Chicago's vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood. This corner walk-up is ideally situated on a quiet residential street one block from Division Street restaurants and bars and three blocks from the never-ending bustle of Six Corners. This building offers a 3B/2B, Apartment features include large, bright living space, hardwood floors, and queen sized bedrooms. Enjoy central A/C and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats are welcome with restrictions on count and weight.

Walk 5 minutes to the Damen Blue Line for rapid service downtown and to O'Hare.



Availability: 7/1

Price: $2795

Location: 2105 W Schiler



Amenities:

Large Living Space

Hardwood Floors

Exposed Brick

In Unit W/D

Central A/C

Close to Blue Line

Spacious Bedrooms

Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278571

