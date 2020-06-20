2105 W Schiller St 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Amazing location 3B/2B in Wicker!!! - Property Id: 278571
Live in the heart of Chicago's vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood. This corner walk-up is ideally situated on a quiet residential street one block from Division Street restaurants and bars and three blocks from the never-ending bustle of Six Corners. This building offers a 3B/2B, Apartment features include large, bright living space, hardwood floors, and queen sized bedrooms. Enjoy central A/C and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats are welcome with restrictions on count and weight.
Walk 5 minutes to the Damen Blue Line for rapid service downtown and to O'Hare.
Availability: 7/1
Price: $2795
Location: 2105 W Schiler
Large Living Space
Hardwood Floors
Exposed Brick
In Unit W/D
Central A/C
Close to Blue Line
Spacious Bedrooms
-Peak Realty. Please contact agent for application or text 630.999.1767 for more information. DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT!!
