2048 W Washington.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

***EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE DURING THIS BUSY RENTAL SEASON***DON'T MISS OUT ON HUGE 4BD/3BA DEN DUPLEX DOWN IN UNITED CENTER PARK, AVAILABLE JULY 1! SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (INCLUDING DISHWASHER), AND IN-UNIT W/D. YOU WILL LOVE COOKING IN THIS OPEN, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CUPBOARD SPACE AND TILED BACKSPLASH. SECOND LIVING ROOM ON LOWER LEVEL AND OUTDOOR DECK!TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, GAS, CABLE/INTERNET. $20/mo bundled service fee.2 parking spots available for rent - $75/mo eachPETS OK ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS WITH ADD'L FEE . NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE. TENANTS MUST SECURE RENTER'S INSURANCE FOR LEASE DURATION. COMMUNICATIVE, TECHIE PROP MGMT COMPANY (PAY RENT & SIGN YOUR LEASE ONLINE!). MINIMUM LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS. *EMAILS ONLY PLEASE DURING THIS BUSY RENTAL SEASON.*Listed by Licensed IL Broker Ashley BogertWestward360, LLC Westward3601215