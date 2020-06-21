All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2036 W Crystal St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2036 W Crystal St 1

2036 West Crystal Street · (708) 373-2946
Location

2036 West Crystal Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2035 W Crystal Unit #1 - Property Id: 290381

GORGEOUS 3BED/3BA DUPLEX IN WICKER PARK~PARKING INCLD!
Beautiful duplex down located in historical Wicker Park district, one block off Division Street. Features include hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, master suite with jacuzzi tub. 2 outdoor spaces, a deck and front patio. Rental price includes 1 garage parking space plus additional storage on site.
Located just steps to some of the city's best shops and restaurants.

Amenities:
Garage, Storage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Patio, Duplex, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit

Security:
$500 (Non Refundable)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290381
Property Id 290381

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 W Crystal St 1 have any available units?
2036 W Crystal St 1 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 W Crystal St 1 have?
Some of 2036 W Crystal St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 W Crystal St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2036 W Crystal St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 W Crystal St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2036 W Crystal St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2036 W Crystal St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2036 W Crystal St 1 does offer parking.
Does 2036 W Crystal St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2036 W Crystal St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 W Crystal St 1 have a pool?
No, 2036 W Crystal St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2036 W Crystal St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2036 W Crystal St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 W Crystal St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 W Crystal St 1 has units with dishwashers.
