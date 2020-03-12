2035 North Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit is the top floor back unit. 2 bedrooms each fit queen size bed. The second bedroom is smaller fits queen bed, little else. More Ideally an office/work space. Both feature closets and good light! Bathroom is a new rehab. New tile tub and vanity. Living Room is decent space with hardwood floor connected to the kitchen with tile. Newer appliances and space for a small dining table. Unit features an enclosed back deck and in building laundry. Perfect location; Above Ipsento Coffee bar in Bucktown. The closest cross streets are Western and Dickens short walk to groceries, transit, great dining and nightlife! The unit is one block north of the Western Blue line, reaching O'hare airport and downtown in under 30 minutes! Western Bus route runs north south as well as quick access to 90/94 interstate. All amenities short walking distance! Fresh Grocer is across the street as well as target and Walgreens nearby! As for nightlife and the arts; Gallery Caberet, Greenline, and Gorilla Tango all one block or less!



