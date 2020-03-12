All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2035 North Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2035 North Western Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:26 AM

2035 North Western Avenue

2035 North Western Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1632591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2035 North Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Unit is the top floor back unit. 2 bedrooms each fit queen size bed. The second bedroom is smaller fits queen bed, little else. More Ideally an office/work space. Both feature closets and good light! Bathroom is a new rehab. New tile tub and vanity. Living Room is decent space with hardwood floor connected to the kitchen with tile. Newer appliances and space for a small dining table. Unit features an enclosed back deck and in building laundry. Perfect location; Above Ipsento Coffee bar in Bucktown. The closest cross streets are Western and Dickens short walk to groceries, transit, great dining and nightlife! The unit is one block north of the Western Blue line, reaching O'hare airport and downtown in under 30 minutes! Western Bus route runs north south as well as quick access to 90/94 interstate. All amenities short walking distance! Fresh Grocer is across the street as well as target and Walgreens nearby! As for nightlife and the arts; Gallery Caberet, Greenline, and Gorilla Tango all one block or less!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 North Western Avenue have any available units?
2035 North Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2035 North Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2035 North Western Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 North Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2035 North Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2035 North Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 North Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2035 North Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 North Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 North Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 North Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2035 North Western Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St
Chicago, IL 60616
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity