2030 West Summerdale Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRIGHT BEAUTIFUL BOWMANVILLE 3RD FLOOR APARTMENT IN A VINTAGE BRICK 3 FLAT BUILDING . ITS RECENTLY RENOVATED AND VERY CLEAN. THERE IS A WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT . CENTRAL AIR AND A NEW EFFICIENT FURNACE, ALONG WITH NEW WINDOWS AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE APARTMENT. YOU HAVE ACCESS TO A SECURE BACKYARD PATIO, LAWN FURNITURE, GAS GRILL AND URBAN GARDEN. AMPLE STREET PARKING, QUIET TREE-LINED STREET, ALL RESIDENTIAL AND FAMILY-FRIENDLY. CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION , SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT ETC. NESTLED BETWEEN ANDERSONVILLE, CLARK STREET SHOPS AND LINCOLN SQUARE. PETS ALLOWED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. PET FEES MAY APPLY. MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES: WATER, STORAGE LOCKER, BIKE STORAGE ROOM, SCAVENGER, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE.