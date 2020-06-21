2027 North Sheffield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Discover your new place at 2027 N Sheffield Ave in Chicago. The 60614 location in Chicago is an ideal place to live. Beautiful, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in prime Lincoln Park location!



Features include high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, open space concept, chrome bathroom finishes, newly renovated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops. New energy efficient furnace, in-unit washer/dryer combo, central A/C and water heater. Free storage locker in basement. Garage space available for rent (available at $175/mo).



Steps to DePaul University campus and conveniently located within a block of the Armitage 'L' Stop. Small dog of 15lbs or less ok ($250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee) . One-time, non-refundable move-in fees only ($500). No security deposit required. Available July 1



*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER, AND KITCHEN CABINETRY WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO JULY 1*



No security deposit. Move-in fee: $500



Application fee: $65



NO EVICTIONS, CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM OF 650.

Newly renovated 3 storey, 6-unit building in prime Lincoln Park location. Less than a mile from DePaul University, steps to the CTA Armitage 'L' stop, and lots of retail/restaurants. Building comprises three 1 bedrooms/1 bathroom units and three 2 bedrooms/one bathroom units