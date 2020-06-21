All apartments in Chicago
2027 North Sheffield Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:46 AM

2027 North Sheffield Avenue

2027 North Sheffield Avenue · (773) 219-4471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2027 North Sheffield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Discover your new place at 2027 N Sheffield Ave in Chicago. The 60614 location in Chicago is an ideal place to live. Beautiful, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in prime Lincoln Park location!

Features include high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, open space concept, chrome bathroom finishes, newly renovated kitchen and bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops. New energy efficient furnace, in-unit washer/dryer combo, central A/C and water heater. Free storage locker in basement. Garage space available for rent (available at $175/mo).

Steps to DePaul University campus and conveniently located within a block of the Armitage 'L' Stop. Small dog of 15lbs or less ok ($250 one-time, non-refundable pet fee) . One-time, non-refundable move-in fees only ($500). No security deposit required. Available July 1

*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER, AND KITCHEN CABINETRY WILL BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO JULY 1*

No security deposit. Move-in fee: $500

Application fee: $65

NO EVICTIONS, CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM OF 650.
Newly renovated 3 storey, 6-unit building in prime Lincoln Park location. Less than a mile from DePaul University, steps to the CTA Armitage 'L' stop, and lots of retail/restaurants. Building comprises three 1 bedrooms/1 bathroom units and three 2 bedrooms/one bathroom units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue have any available units?
2027 North Sheffield Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue have?
Some of 2027 North Sheffield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 North Sheffield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2027 North Sheffield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 North Sheffield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 North Sheffield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2027 North Sheffield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2027 North Sheffield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2027 North Sheffield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2027 North Sheffield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 North Sheffield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2027 North Sheffield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
