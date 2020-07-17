2023 W Homer St G

Amenities

2023 W HOMER STREET, #G



Perfect 2B 1B in Bucktown with Patio and W/D in-unit. Available ASAP!

This 2 bed 1 bath garden unit is located in the Bucktown area where you have it all! From nightlife, shopping, restaurants and much more!Updated new floor and fresh paint, high 9'+ ceilings and lots of natural sunlight, a kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, central heat and A/C system, enclosed patio porch, large community patio, parking for additional cost of $100 per month. Small pets permitted for additional cost of $300.



