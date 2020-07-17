All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2023 W Homer St G
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2023 W Homer St G

2023 West Homer Street · No Longer Available
Location

2023 West Homer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2023 W HOMER STREET, #G - Property Id: 302610

Perfect 2B 1B in Bucktown with Patio and W/D in-unit. Available ASAP!
This 2 bed 1 bath garden unit is located in the Bucktown area where you have it all! From nightlife, shopping, restaurants and much more!Updated new floor and fresh paint, high 9'+ ceilings and lots of natural sunlight, a kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, W/D in unit, central heat and A/C system, enclosed patio porch, large community patio, parking for additional cost of $100 per month. Small pets permitted for additional cost of $300.

Amenities:
Outdoor Space, Patio, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302610
Property Id 302610

(RLNE5929910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 W Homer St G have any available units?
2023 W Homer St G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 W Homer St G have?
Some of 2023 W Homer St G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 W Homer St G currently offering any rent specials?
2023 W Homer St G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 W Homer St G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2023 W Homer St G is pet friendly.
Does 2023 W Homer St G offer parking?
Yes, 2023 W Homer St G offers parking.
Does 2023 W Homer St G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 W Homer St G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 W Homer St G have a pool?
No, 2023 W Homer St G does not have a pool.
Does 2023 W Homer St G have accessible units?
No, 2023 W Homer St G does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 W Homer St G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 W Homer St G does not have units with dishwashers.
