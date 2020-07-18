2020 N Bissell St # 3f

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed 2bed/2bath in Lincoln Park Location! - Property Id: 311457
This gut rehabbed 6 unit brick building consists of 4 two bedroom and 2 bath units, 1 two bedroom and 2.5 bath duplex and 1 three bedroom and 3 bath unit. The units have one and two master suites units for those seeking a roommate. The finishes consists of hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, euro style bathrooms with tubs/showers. All units have gas force air furnaces and central air conditioning. This Lincoln Park/DePaul neighborhood has great boutique shopping, pubs, taverns and restaurants at every turn. It is ideal if you are seeking a two minute walk to the CTA Brown Line, or 3 block walk to DePaul University. If you are seeking an unique residence, call today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2020-n-bissell-st-%23-3f-chicago-il/311457
