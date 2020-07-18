All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
2020 N Bissell St # 3f
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2020 N Bissell St # 3f

2020 North Bissell Street · (773) 297-3974
Location

2020 North Bissell Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2395 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Gut rehabbed 2bed/2bath in Lincoln Park Location! - Property Id: 311457

This gut rehabbed 6 unit brick building consists of 4 two bedroom and 2 bath units, 1 two bedroom and 2.5 bath duplex and 1 three bedroom and 3 bath unit. The units have one and two master suites units for those seeking a roommate. The finishes consists of hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, euro style bathrooms with tubs/showers. All units have gas force air furnaces and central air conditioning. This Lincoln Park/DePaul neighborhood has great boutique shopping, pubs, taverns and restaurants at every turn. It is ideal if you are seeking a two minute walk to the CTA Brown Line, or 3 block walk to DePaul University. If you are seeking an unique residence, call today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2020-n-bissell-st-%23-3f-chicago-il/311457
Property Id 311457

(RLNE5938088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f have any available units?
2020 N Bissell St # 3f has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f have?
Some of 2020 N Bissell St # 3f's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 N Bissell St # 3f currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Bissell St # 3f is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Bissell St # 3f pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 N Bissell St # 3f is pet friendly.
Does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f offer parking?
No, 2020 N Bissell St # 3f does not offer parking.
Does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 N Bissell St # 3f offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f have a pool?
No, 2020 N Bissell St # 3f does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Bissell St # 3f does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Bissell St # 3f have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 N Bissell St # 3f has units with dishwashers.
