Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill

apartment in the heart of Northern Chicago - Property Id: 283948



Are you looking for an ideally located apartment in the heart of Northern Chicago? Look no further. These newly renovated premiere apartments provide you all that you need to feel at home perfectly positioned in the heart of the city. Experience downtown living without sacrificing premium amenities that make it so you can breath a little easier. Take in impressive 360 degree views from every corner. Soak up the sun or city gaze from the spacious rooftop deck. Entertaining is easy with the premium outdoor grilling station. Work up a sweat in the top of the line 24-hour athletic club, or unwind after a long day in the welcoming resident lounge.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283948

Property Id 283948



(RLNE5791748)