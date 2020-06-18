All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2012 West Saint Paul Avenue

2012 West Saint Paul Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1371231
Location

2012 West Saint Paul Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
Rare sun-filled loft in hot Bucktown location! This 1bed/1.5ba duplex features beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows. Lofted master suite w/ walk in closet and updated bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Storage and secured gated parking included in rent. Perfect for pet owners! Very dog friendly w/ dog door as well as a private yard. Building features exercise room and rooftop deck. Steps from all Damen Ave has to offer, including the 606. This is truly a unique property and a must see!

Amenities:
Elevator, Storage, Roof Deck, Patio, Duplex, Loft, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue have any available units?
2012 West Saint Paul Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue have?
Some of 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2012 West Saint Paul Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue have a pool?
No, 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 West Saint Paul Avenue has units with dishwashers.
