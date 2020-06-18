2012 West Saint Paul Avenue

Amenities

Rare sun-filled loft in hot Bucktown location! This 1bed/1.5ba duplex features beautiful floor-to-ceiling windows. Lofted master suite w/ walk in closet and updated bath. Washer/dryer in unit. Storage and secured gated parking included in rent. Perfect for pet owners! Very dog friendly w/ dog door as well as a private yard. Building features exercise room and rooftop deck. Steps from all Damen Ave has to offer, including the 606. This is truly a unique property and a must see!



Amenities:

