201 West Grand Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Jaw-dropping, highly updated 2BD/2.1BA Northeast corner unit in the award-winning Contemporaine building in River North. Floor to ceiling windows and a large balcony flood this home with natural light and stunning city views. An entertainer's delight, this unit boasts an open Chef's kitchen, huge Italian granite island and built-in wine cooler, Wolf, Miele & Viking appliances. Sleek white custom built-ins designed by NEFF throughout the the dining room and living room provide ample, yet concealed storage, along with a hidden dry bar. Espresso hardwood floors cover the entire unit, including both bedrooms. Step into the expansive Master suite with an impressive chandelier, motorized shades and custom Poliform walk-in closet. Grey marble exudes luxury in the large Master bathroom with Hansgrohe fixtures, dual vanity, separate soaking tub and walk-in rain shower. Nothing to do but move right into this pristine unit. Unbeatable River North location in highly sought after boutique building, designed by Ralph Johnson of Perkins+Will. Walk right out the door to all the dining, nightlife & shops River North has to offer! Heated garage parking space: additional $250 per month