All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 201 West Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
201 West Grand Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

201 West Grand Avenue

201 West Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Jaw-dropping, highly updated 2BD/2.1BA Northeast corner unit in the award-winning Contemporaine building in River North. Floor to ceiling windows and a large balcony flood this home with natural light and stunning city views. An entertainer's delight, this unit boasts an open Chef's kitchen, huge Italian granite island and built-in wine cooler, Wolf, Miele & Viking appliances. Sleek white custom built-ins designed by NEFF throughout the the dining room and living room provide ample, yet concealed storage, along with a hidden dry bar. Espresso hardwood floors cover the entire unit, including both bedrooms. Step into the expansive Master suite with an impressive chandelier, motorized shades and custom Poliform walk-in closet. Grey marble exudes luxury in the large Master bathroom with Hansgrohe fixtures, dual vanity, separate soaking tub and walk-in rain shower. Nothing to do but move right into this pristine unit. Unbeatable River North location in highly sought after boutique building, designed by Ralph Johnson of Perkins+Will. Walk right out the door to all the dining, nightlife & shops River North has to offer! Heated garage parking space: additional $250 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West Grand Avenue have any available units?
201 West Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West Grand Avenue have?
Some of 201 West Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 West Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 West Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 201 West Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 West Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 201 West Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 West Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 West Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 West Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 West Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 West Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atwater Apartments
355 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Park Lincoln By Reside
2470 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College