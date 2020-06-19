All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2009 West Wabansia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2009 West Wabansia Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

2009 West Wabansia Avenue

2009 West Wabansia Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1744805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 West Wabansia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2bed/2ba timber loft for rent in prime Bucktown/Wicker Park location. Features high ceilings and natural light throughout. Very spacious floorplan. Newly refinished hardwood floors, timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. New ss kitchen appliances just installed. In-unit washer/dryer. Olivia's Market located downstairs. Steps from Damen shopping, the 606 Trail, Blue Line, and nightlife & dining. $350 non-refundable move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit. Pet friendly w/ additional fee. Available immediately!

Amenities:
Loft, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue have any available units?
2009 West Wabansia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue have?
Some of 2009 West Wabansia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 West Wabansia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2009 West Wabansia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 West Wabansia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 West Wabansia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2009 West Wabansia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 West Wabansia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2009 West Wabansia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2009 West Wabansia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 West Wabansia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 West Wabansia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2009 West Wabansia Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Eden Commons
2701 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
The Oliver on LaSalle
1140 North La Salle Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5400-5406 S. Maryland Avenue
5400-5406 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2927 North Southport Ave.
2927 N Southport Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity