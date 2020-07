Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WICKER PARK PAD 1 king sized bedroom apartment right at six corners. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, new quartz counters, breakfast bar, shared rooftop deck, exposed bricks, central air and heat, recessed lighting, coin laundry all steps to the el. Drop down to Subterranean to catch a show, or walk down the street and grab some ramen at Furious Spoon! No pets. No security deposit, just a flat $500 move in fee **No dedicated parking available with the unit**