Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Must See 2 Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood - Heat Included - Don't Miss Out!

Charming 2 bedroom apartment in Ravenswood! Unit features hardwood floors, spacious floor plan, updated kitchen w/dishwasher. Cats welcome. Laundry available on-site. Heat Included! Prime location easy access to Damen and Foster bus routes. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



Amenities:

Laundry, Dishwasher, Hardwood

Contact us to schedule a showing.