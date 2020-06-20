All apartments in Chicago
200 W Randolph St

200 West Randolph Street · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60606
The Loop

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
doorman
business center
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
doorman
gym
hot tub
STUNNING 2bed 2bath w/ W&D in unit! - Property Id: 282829

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment!

FANTASTIC 2bed 2bath w/ hardwood floors, spacious closets and laundry in unit.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include 24hr doorman, fitness center, business center and more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Agent
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #35
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282829
Property Id 282829

(RLNE5791364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W Randolph St have any available units?
200 W Randolph St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 W Randolph St have?
Some of 200 W Randolph St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W Randolph St currently offering any rent specials?
200 W Randolph St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W Randolph St pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 W Randolph St is pet friendly.
Does 200 W Randolph St offer parking?
No, 200 W Randolph St does not offer parking.
Does 200 W Randolph St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 W Randolph St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W Randolph St have a pool?
No, 200 W Randolph St does not have a pool.
Does 200 W Randolph St have accessible units?
No, 200 W Randolph St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W Randolph St have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W Randolph St does not have units with dishwashers.
