200 n lasalle st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym 24hr concierge microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym

STUNNING 1bed apt in Loop! W/D in unit $1765/mo - Property Id: 302004



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment



STUNNING 1bed 1bath w/ hardwood floors throughout and laundry in unit!

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, rooftop and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #152

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302004

Property Id 302004



(RLNE5924379)