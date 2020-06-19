1955 W Henderson St 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 2 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful condo quality 4bed/3bath Roscoe Village - Property Id: 266362



Beautiful, condo quality 4 bed/3 full bath apartment in an amazing Roscoe Village. This apartment is a duplex up from the 2nd floor to the 3rd (top) floor. Situated on a quiet, tree lined street with mostly single family homes. It's within walking distance of the Paulina Brown line el stop, restaurants and nightlife.



- Tons of natural light

- Large bedrooms

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Laundry in unit

- Granite counter tops

- 42 inch cabinets

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Two porches

- Cats and Dogs OK (dogs up to 40lbs, breed restrictions, pet fee applies)

- Outdoor parking spot and 1.5 car garage (with a good amount of loft storage) available for rent



Walk to Paulina Brown line, Roscoe Village retail district, Southport Corridor, Hamlin Park, and brand new Whole Foods!



$400 Move In Fee

No Security Deposit



- 650+ credit score

- Gross monthly income should be at lease 3x the rent



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266362

Property Id 266362



(RLNE5795009)