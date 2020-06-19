1955 W Henderson St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful condo quality 4bed/3bath Roscoe Village - Property Id: 266362
Beautiful, condo quality 4 bed/3 full bath apartment in an amazing Roscoe Village. This apartment is a duplex up from the 2nd floor to the 3rd (top) floor. Situated on a quiet, tree lined street with mostly single family homes. It's within walking distance of the Paulina Brown line el stop, restaurants and nightlife.
- Tons of natural light
- Large bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Laundry in unit
- Granite counter tops
- 42 inch cabinets
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Two porches
- Cats and Dogs OK (dogs up to 40lbs, breed restrictions, pet fee applies)
- Outdoor parking spot and 1.5 car garage (with a good amount of loft storage) available for rent
Walk to Paulina Brown line, Roscoe Village retail district, Southport Corridor, Hamlin Park, and brand new Whole Foods!
$400 Move In Fee
No Security Deposit
- 650+ credit score
- Gross monthly income should be at lease 3x the rent
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
