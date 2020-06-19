All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1955 W Henderson St 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1955 W Henderson St 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1955 W Henderson St 2

1955 West Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1955 West Henderson Street, Chicago, IL 60657
North Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 2 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful condo quality 4bed/3bath Roscoe Village - Property Id: 266362

Beautiful, condo quality 4 bed/3 full bath apartment in an amazing Roscoe Village. This apartment is a duplex up from the 2nd floor to the 3rd (top) floor. Situated on a quiet, tree lined street with mostly single family homes. It's within walking distance of the Paulina Brown line el stop, restaurants and nightlife.

- Tons of natural light
- Large bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Laundry in unit
- Granite counter tops
- 42 inch cabinets
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Two porches
- Cats and Dogs OK (dogs up to 40lbs, breed restrictions, pet fee applies)
- Outdoor parking spot and 1.5 car garage (with a good amount of loft storage) available for rent

Walk to Paulina Brown line, Roscoe Village retail district, Southport Corridor, Hamlin Park, and brand new Whole Foods!

$400 Move In Fee
No Security Deposit

- 650+ credit score
- Gross monthly income should be at lease 3x the rent

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266362
Property Id 266362

(RLNE5795009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 W Henderson St 2 have any available units?
1955 W Henderson St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 W Henderson St 2 have?
Some of 1955 W Henderson St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 W Henderson St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1955 W Henderson St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 W Henderson St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 W Henderson St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1955 W Henderson St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1955 W Henderson St 2 does offer parking.
Does 1955 W Henderson St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 W Henderson St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 W Henderson St 2 have a pool?
No, 1955 W Henderson St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1955 W Henderson St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1955 W Henderson St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 W Henderson St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 W Henderson St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Wolcott Terrace
5017 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College