Chicago, IL
1952 W Wilson Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1952 W Wilson Ave

1952 West Wilson Avenue · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1952 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1295 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Updated w/Hardwood Floors! Free Heat. 3 Bl to Red! - Property Id: 290614

Take a look at this updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in Ravenswood, just 3 blocks to the Wilson Red Line. Features include a new kitchen, large bedroom, spacious well-lit living room, and dining area. Laundry is in the building and cats are welcome.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290614
Property Id 290614

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5818766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 W Wilson Ave have any available units?
1952 W Wilson Ave has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1952 W Wilson Ave have?
Some of 1952 W Wilson Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 W Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1952 W Wilson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 W Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1952 W Wilson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1952 W Wilson Ave offer parking?
No, 1952 W Wilson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1952 W Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 W Wilson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 W Wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 1952 W Wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1952 W Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1952 W Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 W Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 W Wilson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
