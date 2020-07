Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Luxury apartment. New construction apartment located just steps from Armitage, the Park, and the Lake, restaurants. entertainment and boutique-style that Old Town and Lincoln Park have to offer. Within walking distance to Sedgwick stop on the Purple and Brown CTA lines. Latge closets large kitchen with dishwasher, icemaker, maple cabinets, granite countertops/ CENTRAL A/C HARDWOOD LOORS SECURITY SYSTEM WASHER DRYER



Terms: One year lease