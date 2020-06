1931 North Hoyne Avenue

Amenities

GREY STONE IN BUCKTOWN! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH OWNERS UNIT - AMAZING BUCKTOWN LOCATION. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, HIGH CEILINGS AND BAY WINDOWS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTIFUL CABINET SPACE - STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BLACK GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. 1600 SQFT. BATHROOM HAS DOUBLE SINK, LARGE BACK DECK, GREAT FOR GRILLING/ENTERTAINING. IN UNIT LAUNDRY! ONE EXTERIOR OFF STREET PARKING SPACE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY GREAT RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, PARKS, 606 TRAIL, ENTERTAINMENT/NIGHTLIFE IN BUCKTOWN/WICKER PARK. EASY ACCESS TO 90/94 AND THE DAMEN BLUE LINE/CLYBOURN METRA STOP. AVAILABLE 8/1