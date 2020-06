Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Make this newly-updated condo in the heart of Chicago's booming Pilsen neighborhood your new home! The Unit: -Available July 1 -3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom -Garage parking spot included -In-unit laundry & dishwasher -Stainless steel appliances -Granite countertops -Hardwood floors -Courtyard -Pets allowed! Nearby: -2-minute walk from Damen Pink Line - Quick and easy commute into the Loop or the Medical District! -1-minute walk from the 55 bus stop, 5-minute walk from the 18 bus stop - Commute easily to UIC or the Medical District! -4 minute walk from Harrison Park -5 minute walk from bustling 18th Street - Excellent restaurants, bars and shops at your fingertips! -Costco, Jewel-Osco and Aldi are all within a 5-minute drive