Chicago, IL
1920 W Cermak Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1920 W Cermak Road

1920 West Cermak Road · No Longer Available
Location

1920 West Cermak Road, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Laundry in building (interior access). Great location with the CTA Pink Line Damen Avenue station less than 3 blocks away. Artsy remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Awesome backyard for gatherings and grilling. Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU! - Rent includes hot water - Newer windows - Large closet space - Laundry in building - Landscaped backyard - House broken pets allowed - no additional rent or fee - Tenant pays heat and electric Leasing requirements: - Tenant pays heat and utilities - First month's rent due at signing of lease - NO security deposit, only a move-in fee - Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant - Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations - Good credit history with recent timely payments Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 W Cermak Road have any available units?
1920 W Cermak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 W Cermak Road have?
Some of 1920 W Cermak Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 W Cermak Road currently offering any rent specials?
1920 W Cermak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 W Cermak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1920 W Cermak Road is pet friendly.
Does 1920 W Cermak Road offer parking?
No, 1920 W Cermak Road does not offer parking.
Does 1920 W Cermak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 W Cermak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 W Cermak Road have a pool?
No, 1920 W Cermak Road does not have a pool.
Does 1920 W Cermak Road have accessible units?
No, 1920 W Cermak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 W Cermak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 W Cermak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
