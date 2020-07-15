1920 W Cermak Road

Amenities

Laundry in building (interior access). Great location with the CTA Pink Line Damen Avenue station less than 3 blocks away. Artsy remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Awesome backyard for gatherings and grilling. Managed by a professional, courteous, and reliable owner DUE TO COVID19 IN-PERSON SHOWINGS ARE NOT ALLOWED. EMAIL OR CALL FOR VIDEO TOUR. THANK YOU! - Rent includes hot water - Newer windows - Large closet space - Laundry in building - Landscaped backyard - House broken pets allowed - no additional rent or fee - Tenant pays heat and electric Leasing requirements: - Tenant pays heat and utilities - First month's rent due at signing of lease - NO security deposit, only a move-in fee - Non-refundable application fee $50/per applicant - Verifiable income and previous landlord recommendations - Good credit history with recent timely payments Section 8 applicants welcome.