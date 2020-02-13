All apartments in Chicago
1919 West Chicago Avenue
1919 West Chicago Avenue

1919 West Chicago Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1526538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1919 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sun Drenched Chicago Ave Rehab 2 Bed in West Town available May 1st!
Sun-filled gut rehab of vintage 2 bedroom. Enjoy all Chicago Ave has to offer. Unit has hardwood floors in living area, carpets in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. CTA bus access, short walk to restaurants, shops, nightlife, public transit and more. Common back yard. Shared laundry in building two doors down.

Amenities:
Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
1919 West Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 1919 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1919 West Chicago Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1919 West Chicago Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1919 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 1919 West Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1919 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 West Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 1919 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1919 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1919 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 West Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
